£6m refurbishment complete at Marshall Volvo dealership

MARSHALL Volvo Grantham is celebrating the opening of its impressive £6m showroom refurbishment.

Remaining at its original site on Spittlegate Level, Marshall Grantham’s new-look signature lounge area is complete with Scandinavian-designed furniture, free wi-fi and Swedish cakes and coffee.

Large exterior and interior glazing allows customers to see all activity in the new workshops, from – what feels like – the comfort of their living room.

Marshall Grantham will also be offering the new Volvo Personal Service, which means that technicians will liaise with the customer from the point of booking, right through to explaining the services which they themselves will have carried out.

Two personal service technicians work together on each car, reducing the time it takes for the service to be carried out. As the wait time is reduced, customers are encouraged to stay and enjoy Marshall Grantham’s new lounge area, and make the most of the refreshments on offer.

Geoff Wicks, retailer principal at Marshall Grantham, said: ‘The team and I are all very excited to unveil our brand new showroom.

‘Our recent refurbishment isn’t just about a change of furniture, it’s designed to make our customers feel relaxed and at ease in an environment that provides flexible waiting, working and assessment areas.

‘We’re all settled in and are raring to show off our new showroom, so look forward to welcoming prospective customers down for a cup of coffee and a chat about their car purchase and servicing needs.’

