Aston Barclay set to host two festive digital auctions

ASTON Barclay is hosting two major online sales over Christmas.

With an increasing number of consumers taking a two-week festive holiday, the trade is hoping for increased used car footfall and sales, particularly after Boxing Day.

Zenith is holding its second consecutive festive e-Live virtual auction on December 30 with over 100 used cars being sold by Aston Barclay’s resident auctioneer Will Harrison.

The stock is held in multiple locations and brought together in a single sale through the power of Aston Barclay’s digital technology.

The stock comprises premium used cars with V5s and a full-service history, with 90 per cent of 1-3 stock grades.

Meanwhile, over 200 used cars are being uploaded onto Aston Barclay’s e-Xchange wholesale platform for set timed auctions on a bid-and-buy basis starting on Christmas eve which complements the bid and buy unsold stock already available online.

Stock is available from CarGiant, MotoNovo, Ogilvie Fleet, RCI, LeasePlan, Motability, Westway, Wessex, Endeavour, Mercedes, Activa, Vantage, The Car Buying Group, Vauxhall Finance and Robins & Day.

Aston Barclay has committed to deliver all sold stock to dealers by January 2.

Daren Wiseman, Aston Barclay’s digital strategy director, said: ‘Christmas is often a busy time for used car dealers and by working with our vendors we wanted to help improve access to stock during this period.

‘A number of vendors also like to clear used stock from their inventory before the end of the calendar year, so it is a win-win for both parties with our digital solutions keeping stocking days to a minimum over the festive holidays.’

