BCA reveals details of its extensive festive sales programme

BCA is staging a busy programme of physical and online sales at selected centres over the festive period giving buyers the opportunity to stock up on a wide range of vehicles between Christmas and the new year.

Additional stock will be available 24/7 via BCA Bid Now, Buy Now with new stock added every day.

The chief operating officer of BCA’s UK remarketing operation, Stuart Pearson, confirmed: ‘With strong demand for stock as we approach the Christmas period and in expectation of continuing high levels of used vehicle activity, BCA is holding a series of special sales across the period between Christmas and the New Year to support our customers.’

Programme details:

  December 27: Physical and online auction at BCA Manchester (a selection of vehicles will be offered virtually and will include vehicles on behalf of Tusker and Zenith) and BCA Nottingham.

December 30: Physical and online auctions at BCA Blackbushe and BCA Brighouse; Crew Cab 4×4 LCV eAuction.

December 31: Physical and online auction at BCA Measham featuring both cars and LCVs; electric & hybrid vehicle eAuction.

Vendors over the festive period at BCA include BCA Outsourced Solutions Lex Autolease; BCA Outsourced Solutions Fleet; Black Horse; LSH Mercedes-Benz; Tusker; UKCGR Premium; UKCGR Select; UKCGR Trade; UKCGR Low Miles; UKCGR No Reserve; UKCGR Premium; UKCGR Commercial and Zenith.

