Belfast dealership showcases VW’s new branding after refurb

AGNEW Volkswagen Belfast has become the first retailer in the UK to display the manufacturer’s refreshed logo and feature its new branding.

The site has re-opened after a £2m refurbishment, which started around the same time that Volkswagen’s new logo and identity were unveiled.

With new sales and service facilities, it is furnished with colourful fixtures and fittings which showcase the brand’s new ‘Vibrant Power’ ethos.

The graphics inside the showroom have a more colourful palette and heavier focus on people, alongside Volkswagen’s range of cars.

The site also includes a dedicated area for electric vehicles. Other dealerships will display the new identity later this year, with the full UK rollout expected to have been completed by spring 2021.

Brian Robinson, franchise director at Agnew Volkswagen, said: ‘These new and significantly improved facilities come in response to the expectations of our customers in the Greater Belfast region and the performance of Agnew Volkswagen in the long term.

‘We are proud to be the first showroom to showcase the new retail experience and branding in the UK, which now provides a luxurious environment for our customers and staff.’

Chris Stevens, head of network development at Volkswagen UK, said: ‘The new Volkswagen logo represents the automotive world into which we are moving – digital, intuitive and user-friendly.

‘All of this is happening while Volkswagen moves into a new era of electrification, and democratises electric mobility, just as the Beetle democratised mobility and the Golf, luxury.’

He added that the new showroom design was ‘fresh and attractive’.

MORE: Volkswagen MD raises £15k+ with tattoo tribute to bushfire victims

MORE: Citygate adds London dealerships to its growing portfolio