Ben increases mental health services for automotive industry people

THE automotive industry charity Ben is increasing and enhancing its range of services for people who need mental health support.

By extending its services, Ben offers more choice for individuals seeking support with mental health and wellbeing issues including stress, anxiety and depression.

Mental health is the most common reason why people reach out to Ben for support, with 52 per cent contacting its helpline last year due to concerns with their mental health.

Ben’s new services will allow the charity to reach and support even more people in the automotive industry, which will be enabled through the introduction of a new digital platform.

Providing access to a range of different services including online self-help, the new platform, as well as telephone or face-to-face therapies and telephone-based life coaching, gives individuals more choice over how they receive support for their mental health.

Ben will continue to provide information, advice and guidance through its helpline and support services, but will also have a dedicated, specialist team focusing on delivering mental health support, including in-house delivery of a mental health assessment service.

Rachel Clift, health and wellbeing director at Ben, said: ‘We’re delighted to be increasing and enhancing our mental health services for automotive people. Our new digital services will enable us to support even more people and the extension of our services will offer individuals more informed choice and control in how they receive support for their mental health.’

MORE: Tributes paid as former Ben CEO Geoffrey Atkinson dies aged 81

MORE: Electric car revolution not confined to cities, says Honda UK