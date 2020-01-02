Brothers accused of ‘clocking’ cars at County Tyrone dealership

TWO brothers who are directors at a car dealership in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland are facing trial after allegedly ‘clocking’ several vehicles.

Matthew McLean, aged 30, from Glenpark Road, Gortin, and his brother Robert, 25, from Deverney Park, Omagh, are jointly accused of 19 charges of fraud by false representation, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

Both are listed on court papers as directors of MMC Car Repairs and Sales Ltd of Glenpark Road – Matthew McLean’s home.

Among the vehicles said to have been involved were an Audi A4 recorded as having travelled 87,000 miles when it had in fact clocked up 146,960 and a Vauxhall Astra recorded at 65,000 miles when it should have been 123,676.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on various dates during 2015.

The pair appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, where they confirmed they understood the charges against them.

The brothers will appear in court again next month.

