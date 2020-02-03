Buyer confidence ‘boosted by using multiple car search websites’

MOST buyers use at least three online search websites when looking to buy a car, according to a new study by eBay Motors Group.

The findings show that buyers use an average of 3.5 sites, with 64 per cent using three or more sites and 40 per cent using at least four online marketplaces. Only 11 per cent of buyers claim to use one car search website.

The eBay Motors Group Digital Touchpoints study of 2,203 car buyers, conducted by Insight Advantage, shows how buyer confidence builds when using multiple online marketplaces, with 80 per cent saying they shop around to make sure they have found the car they want at the best possible price.

Other factors cited by buyers for visiting multiple car search platforms include ensuring they have seen a wide choice of cars in their search area (73 per cent) and to check that the car they want to buy isn’t being sold cheaper elsewhere (70 per cent).

Dermot Kelleher, pictured, head of marketing and research at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘Customers searching online for their next car purchase are understandably focused on buying the right car at the best possible price, and using multiple car search websites is providing them with this peace of mind.

‘The challenge facing dealers is being visible in this digital-first car-buying world. Our research shows the benefits for dealers who advertise on multiple platforms, because that is how buyers are searching. The more touchpoints a dealer has with a buyer, the greater the chance of an inquiry and a sale.’

