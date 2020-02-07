Car Dealer Live Stage at CDX 2020 will be packed with guests and great discussion

CAR Dealer Magazine’s Live Stage will be packed with big names and big discussions at this year’s CDX.

This year’s event is set to bring a host of great business minds together from car manufacturers plus franchised and independent dealers to talk about the industry’s challenges.

The packed timetable at CDX, on April 28 at Farnborough International, will include a variety of sessions, including Q&A panels and keynote speeches from our headline sponsors.

Also on the Live Stage – hosted by Car Dealer Magazine founder James Baggott – will be a special Women In The Motor Industry (WITMI) discussion session.

And later in the day we’ll announce the winners of our Ewards, which will celebrate the very best digital dealerships and manufacturers with a host of awards handed out on the stage.

Tickets to CDX are free of charge for bona fide members of the motor trade and can be reserved by following this link.

Baggott said: ‘I am incredibly excited about this year’s Live Stage programme. We’ve lined up some great guests, we’ll be announcing in the next few weeks, who will be giving their forthright opinions and advice on the stage.

‘Every year, the Live Stage attracts a huge audience as we pack it with varied and interesting content and I love chatting to all our guests and hearing their take on the motor industry.’

The full line-up and detailed information about each session will be announced over the coming weeks, but so far the day looks like this.

The Car Dealer Live Stage line-up

• Franchised Dealer Panel

• Independent Dealer Panel

• Manufacturer Panel

• Keynote speeches from headline sponsors including Codeweavers and eBay Motors Group

• Women In The Motor Industry Panel

• The Consumer’s View, with guests from Auto Express and Autocar

• Ewards, the digital dealership awards

Guests already confirmed to appear at the event include:

• Daksh Gupta, CEO, Marshall

• Mike Allen, motor industry analyst at Zeus Capital

• Neil McCue, chief operating officer, Snows Motor Group

• Neil Smith, director, Imperial Cars

• Jamie Caple, director, Car Quay

• Vicky Hart, head of marketing, Hendy Group

• Jaymie Stanbrook, fleet manager, Rivervale Cars Group

• Hayley Pells, Avia Sports Cars

• James Batchelor, editor, CarBuyer

• Jim Holder, editorial director, Autocar / What Car?

If you’d like to be involved in one of the panels, please contact the editorial team at Car Dealer Magazine via the usual methods. Reserve your free tickets to CDX here.

Our picture shows a Live Stage session from last year’s CDX

MORE: The Car Dealer Ewards are back! Here’s how you can get involved

MORE: Revealed: Our line-up of workshops for CDX

MORE: How to get your FREE tickets to CDX