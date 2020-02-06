Carco Group and Aston Barclay agree remarketing deal

BRISTOL-based Carco Group has agreed a solus remarketing deal with Aston Barclay.

The business, trading as City Motors and S J Cook & Sons, operates franchises for Volvo, Renault, Dacia and Citroen. It also has a large used vehicle operation.

The family-run business will dispose of more than 1,000 used cars each year through Aston Barclay’s Westbury site in Wiltshire.

Carco’s general sales manager, James Webb, was delighted with the launch sale and impressed with Aston Barclay’s customer service.

He said: ‘The first dealer sale delivered a 100 per cent conversion rate on 60 used cars at 99.92 per cent of CAP Clean. We were delighted with this result.

‘We have built our successful franchised dealer business over many decades providing excellent customer service and that is exactly what we look for from our key suppliers.

‘The team at Aston Barclay Westbury share the same values and we look forward to them helping us maximise our remarketing returns.’

Richard Cross, Aston Barclay’s group sales director, said: ‘Westbury has served the south west motor trade for a number of decades and looks forward to a long and fruitful partnership with the Carco Group.’

