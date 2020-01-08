CarShop ditches the tie and suit as it launches new look for employees

CARSHOP has launched a new staff uniform as part of the next phase of the company’s brand evolution.

The used car supermarket says it was driven by colleague feedback and a desire to further unify employees across the business, following the rebrand of The Car People stores.

The new look has been in development since October 2018 and covers all roles, which CarShop says is to ensure everyone feels comfortable at work, while encouraging colleague engagement.

It consulted with staff during the design, development and decision-making process, which has led to the introduction of features such as pockets in all skirts, plus ties being dropped.

The business hopes the new outfit will change the public perception of used-car salespeople and ensure customers feel comfortable at all its 10 stores.

The launch coincided with the opening of CarShop Bristol and will be fully rolled out over the coming weeks.

‘Important’

Leo Nelson, marketing and digital director, said: ‘We are delighted to launch our new CarShop uniform. It has been in development since 2018 and is a great visible reflection of how much our brand has evolved.

‘When it came to the design and development phase, it was important that our uniform represented the evolved CarShop brand, appearing modern and professional yet also approachable. This is one of the main reasons we have completely removed the “business suit” from our uniform range, as research told us it gives off the wrong message to those looking to purchase a new car.’

He added: ‘Our new range for managerial positions includes more casual chinos and modern tweed, while we also no longer require colleagues to wear ties, as it simply doesn’t fit with our friendly and approachable brand.’

Back-of-house employees also benefit from an updated uniform boasting a more flexible, high-quality look.

Nelson said feedback from staff was ‘extremely positive’, adding: ‘We have come up with an extensive range that is stylish, comfortable and caters for all roles within the business. It’s something we’re all incredibly proud of, and we believe it sets the standard for a modern uniform in the automotive marketplace.’

