Cazoo kicks off multi-million-pound advertising campaign

ONLINE used car buying platform Cazoo has kicked off its multi-million-pound TV, radio and outdoor launch campaign.

Cazoo has taken the entire process of buying a used car online, with free home delivery and a seven-day money-back guarantee, and is the latest venture from Alex Chesterman, who previously founded Zoopla and LoveFilm.

Launched in December, Cazoo says it is already delivering on its promise of better selection, value, quality and convenience for used car buyers across the UK, having sold hundreds of cars in its first few weeks.

Every Cazoo car goes through a 150-point inspection and gets fully reconditioned. In addition, all cars come with a free 90-day warranty and RAC roadside assistance, giving buyers total peace of mind.

Cazoo will be advertising across all ITV channels and Global Radio stations with billboards covering thousands of sites plus taxi advertising in five major UK cities.

Darren Bentley, chief customer officer of Cazoo, said: ‘Our vision is to build Cazoo into a household brand that is famous for an exceptional customer experience. Used car buying is one of the last consumer categories left to disrupt and the marketing investment we have committed clearly demonstrates our ambition for the business and joy we want to bring to our customers.’

