CitNOW appoints Carol Fairchild as chief customer officer

CitNOW has appointed Carol Fairchild as chief customer officer, stepping up from her former role as commercial director.

The new role has been created as CitNOW looks to strengthen its commitment to its customers and further improve its customer experience.

In her new position, Carol will continue her board-level responsibility and oversee all client services activity, with a focus on introducing feedback-led improvements to the customer experience and fostering close customer partnerships. This will give customers a more tailored service.

Carol said: ‘Customer service is at the heart of of CitNOW and we want to improve the experience and satisfaction even further by prioritising our customers, and ensuring we are implementing their feedback.

‘Treating our customer relationships as a partnership, we take the time to understand our customers and their individual challenges and build bespoke solutions toward a common goal, and we want to spread that approach throughout the business.’

Alistair Horsbugh, CEO at CitNOW, added: ‘Carol came to us with plenty of experience in the sector and has made a big difference to CitNOW, helping us go from strength to strength over the past year.

‘We are delighted to have her on board as chief customer officer, and can’t wait to see the impact she will have in her new role.’

MORE: CitNOW supports Drivers of Change initiative

MORE: CitNOW partnership with Auto Trader sees greater integration of 360-degree tech