Citroen UK announces appointment of new UK managing director

EURIG Druce has been appointed managing director of Citroen UK.

Druce, pictured, has held the position of sales director for Citroen UK since 2016 and has a wealth of experience in Groupe PSA.

He joined in 2001 as a trainee and spent 14 years working directly with the network in field-based roles across both sales and aftersales, including director of parts & service operations for Peugeot, Citroen and DS Automobiles.

Druce, who starts his new job on February 1 and will succeed Karl Howkins, said: ‘It is an exciting time to take over the reins from Karl. I look forward to accelerating the momentum that we have built up over the last few years as we increase our market share and prepare the Citroen brand for electrification and new models.’

Druce will report to Alison Jones, Groupe PSA UK managing director, who said: ‘I am delighted to appoint Eurig to lead the Citroen UK team – promoting talent from within is always a pleasure. I want to thank Karl Howkins for his leadership with us in a key role in the business and I wish him well.’

Howkins said: ‘It has been an honour and privilege to lead the iconic Citroen brand in the UK. In particular, I would like to pay tribute to the excellent team. I will miss them immensely.’

Eurig Druce’s replacement as sales director will be announced at a later date.

