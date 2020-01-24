Crown Motors joins Suzuki network with ‘stunning’ addition after two years of planning

CROWN Motors has joined Suzuki’s UK network and become a dual-brand franchise in the process.

The six-car, 2,300 sq ft Crown Suzuki showroom in Hendon joins Crown’s Honda dealership at the Edgware Road premises as part of the decision by the motor retailer to refurbish and transform the 10-year-old site into a dual-franchise business.

Customers can not only view and test-drive any new model in Suzuki’s range, they can also enjoy the comfort of the hospitality lounge, with its free wifi, the day’s newspapers and complimentary refreshments. An exterior forecourt next to the showroom also allows visitors to browse the latest available Approved Used cars.

Crown Motors boasts a nine-ramp workshop on site too, with fully trained Suzuki technicians, as well as dedicated four-wheel alignment and MOT bays. Same-day servicing and courtesy cars will also be made available to Suzuki owners.

It’s Suzuki second franchise appointment of 2020, following Stan Palmer Carlisle, and Dale Wyatt, director of automobile at Suzuki GB, said: ‘We are delighted to be starting the new decade with the arrival of another franchise partner that is both long established and very well known in the north London area.

‘This is an extremely important region for Suzuki in terms of sales volume, and we will be focusing on growing the number of sales and service locations as our model range evolves, to help ensure that we continue to meet the needs of today’s car buyers.

‘We are very pleased to be working with Crown Motors in what will be an important year for our business.’

Meanwhile, writing on social media channel LinkedIn, Suzuki GB network development manager Steve Prew welcomed Crown Motors aboard and said the retailer had given the network ‘a stunning new addition’ after two years of planning.

Lee Monahan and Tim Dibbs, joint managing directors of Crown Suzuki, added: ‘After representing a single-vehicle manufacturer for more than a decade, we have taken the step to become a dual-franchise site for the first time.

‘We have always admired the qualities of the vehicle manufacturer’s product line-up, and when we were made aware of their search for a new dealership in our catchment area, we felt that Suzuki would be an ideal brand to expand our existing portfolio.

‘We look forward to a long-term relationship with Suzuki and to building their footprint in London.’

