Dealership director given suspended jail sentence for mileage fraud

THE director of a Cambridgeshire dealership has been handed a suspended prison sentence for clocking cars.

Shaffarat Parvez, who is the sole director of Carpoint of Peterborough, was caught out when people who bought a Vauxhall Astra and Corsa from him applied online for vehicle history documents and found the mileages were higher than advertised, reported the Peterborough Telegraph.

The 31-year-old, of Cromwell Road, Peterborough, was sentenced at the city’s magistrates’ court on Wednesday following a prosecution by Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Trading Standards.

He pleaded guilty last month to three fraud charges and one of contravening professional diligence. As well as an 18-week sentence that was suspended for two years, Parvez was also ordered to pay costs of £6,529 plus a £115 victim surcharge.

The company itself, which trades in Whitehead Drove but whose registered office address is in Luton, admitted the charges too and was given a £4,000 fine as well as being told to pay costs of £10,000 plus a victim surcharge of £115.

MORE: Berkshire car dealer convicted of fraud and selling unsafe cars

MORE: Man jailed over sale of fraudulent vehicle service stamps

MORE: Car dealer jailed for fraud, forgery and selling write-offs