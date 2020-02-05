‘Doubly satisfying’ financial results at Chester-based Mitchell Group

THE Chester-based Mitchell Group has published its financial results for 2019, revealing that turnover rose from £49.4m to £53.7m.

The motor retail company marks its 30th birthday next week and continues to represent the Lexus, Skoda and Mazda brands across Wirral, Cheshire and North Wales – for 20, 19 and 15 years respectively.

Well-known for their six-day trading ethos, Mitchell Group moved turnover up eight per cent, gross profit by 10 per cent and net profit by 14 per cent.

After 10 per cent of net profit had been given to charitable causes, the company posted profit of £2.44m with a 4.6 per cent return on sales – up from 4.4 per cent in 2018 and against a UK industry average of 0.9 per cent.

Group finance director Julie Oliver said: ‘This year’s results are doubly satisfying considering the continuing political and economic uncertainty. They underpin the importance of mature and long-standing ”marriages” with our three motor manufacturer partners and an endless focus on the customer experience.

‘High levels of staff retention are reflected by high levels of returning customers. Over 70 of the 100 team members have worked for the business for over 10 years – and a good number for over 20 years.

‘The company never takes success for granted and acknowledges all those who play their part in these encouraging results.’

MORE: First Drive: Skoda Kamiq, a new assault on the compact SUV segment

MORE: All-new Skoda Octavia revealed

MORE: First Drive: Mazda CX-30 is well-equipped, spacious and refined