Emma’s marathon effort will raise money for two good causes

A MUM-of-one who has worked at the JCT600 dealership group for 16 years, Emma Cummins, will take on the London Marathon in April, with two charities set to benefit from her endeavours.

Emma will run 26.2 miles in the capital on April 26 to raise money and awareness for the automotive charity Ben, and the motor neurone disease charity the MND Association.

Her entry into the marathon is the culmination of a love of running and a taste for competition, as well as a desire to complete a ‘bucket list’ before she reaches the age of 40 in August this year.

Emma said: ‘It’s a huge challenge, and besides a few nerves, it’s all excitement for me. Training has started well, thanks to my running buddies at Oakworth Road Runners, and I’ll be trying to get as many miles in as possible over the winter months before really ramping up in the spring.’

John Tordoff, chief executive of JCT600, said: ‘Emma’s a fantastic colleague to us all, and she’s doing a fantastic thing to raise money for Ben and the MND Association. It’s no small task to run the London Marathon, but we’ll be cheering her on every step of the way!’

Emma is PA to the directors at JCT600, and lives near Bingley, West Yorkshire. If you’d like to sponsor her, you can do so here.

