Ferrari dealers to hold open days for apprentices

NINE UK Ferrari dealers are to hold open days to showcase apprenticeship opportunities with the Prancing Horse.

Each one will invite students from selected schools in their area to visit the service centres on various days next month and learn about Ferrari technology and potential job opportunities at their local dealership.

The Ferrari North Europe Apprenticeship Programme is aimed at youngsters who have at least five GCSEs and are interested in working as service technicians, service advisers or parts advisers.

Beginning in September, the apprenticeships last two or three years, depending on the role chosen, and include full-time employment at an official Ferrari dealership, with on-the-job training under the supervision of Ferrari Master Technicians. Ferrari North Europe also provides additional classroom, theory and practical training at the company’s training centre in Slough.

If they complete the programme satisfactorily, apprentices are offered full-time roles with their local Ferrari dealership. As such, it has become the de facto route into the brand, with many employees who start out as an apprentice subsequently moving into other roles in the business, such as workshop manager, service manager and sales executive.

The dealerships taking part are Meridien Modena, Lyndhurst; Graypaul, Birmingham; Maranello Sales, Egham; JCT600, Leeds; Carrs, Exeter; Dick Lovett, Swindon; H.R. Owen, London; Graypaul, Nottingham, and Charles Hurst, Belfast.

Pictured at top: A Ferrari service technician apprenticeship is explained at Dick Lovett, Swindon

