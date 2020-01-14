Ford Puma crowned What Car? Car of the Year for 2020

WHAT CAR? has named the new Ford Puma its 2020 Car of the Year.

The first Ford to use the Puma name in almost 20 years, it took the top prize this evening during the publication’s 43rd annual awards ceremony, held at the Grosvenor House hotel in London, after triumphing in the Small SUV category, where it saw off competition from models including the Audi Q2 and Skoda Kamiq.

Rivals for the overall Car of the Year title included the Skoda Scala, Range Rover Evoque and Tesla Model 3, reflecting the diversity of new cars launched during the past 12 months.

The judges praised the Puma for being fun to drive, cleverly packaged and well priced. Additionally, What Car?’s independent True MPG tests showed it to be extremely economical in real-world driving, courtesy of its mild-hybrid technology.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: ‘As a small SUV, the Ford Puma competes in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the car market. Crucially, it also excels in all the areas that are important to buyers, according to our research.

‘Thanks to its sharp handling, gutsy engine and clever mild-hybrid technology, it offers a mix of fun and frugality not previously seen among its competitors. Plus, it’s as practical as it is stylish. In short, the Ford Puma is truly outstanding.’

Victory at the 2020 What Car? Car of the Year Awards marks the sixth time Ford has taken home this prestigious accolade but the first time it has won since 2009, when it triumphed with the Ford Fiesta.

Roelant de Waard, vice-president of Ford of Europe’s marketing, sales and service division, said: ‘It’s a great honour for the Ford Puma to be named as What Car?’s Car of the Year 2020. We’re all excited to see the return of the Puma name on a stylish and dynamic crossover that reflects today’s customer aspirations.

‘Puma blends practicality with performance and fuel efficiency from its choice of hybrid options. To receive such high praise from industry experts like What Car? kicks off the year with a great start.’

Three new categories were introduced for 2020, reflecting the growing demand for electric vehicles and SUVs: Small Electric Car, Large Electric Car and Coupe SUV. These titles were awarded to the Renault Zoe, Tesla Model 3 and Range Rover Velar, respectively.

The What Car? Car of the Year Awards winners for 2020

Car of the Year 2020: Ford Puma; Best Performance Car: Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio; Best Sports Car: Alpine A110 Pure; Best Luxury SUV: Audi Q7; Best Coupe: Audi TT

Best Plug-In Hybrid: BMW 3 Series; Best Executive Car: BMW 3 Series; Best Luxury Car: BMW 5 Series; Best MPV: Citroen Berlingo; Best Small SUV: Ford Puma

Best Hot Hatch: Honda Civic Type R GT; Best Value Car: Kia Picanto; Best Family SUV: Range Rover Evoque; Best Coupe SUV: Range Rover Velar; Best Convertible: Mercedes Benz S-Class

Best Large SUV: Peugeot 5008; Best Sports SUV: Porsche Macan S; Best Small Electric Car: Renault Zoe; Best Family Car: Skoda Scala; Best Estate Car: Skoda Superb

Best Large Electric Car: Tesla Model 3; Best Hybrid: Toyota Corolla; Best Small Car: Volkswagen Polo; Best Pick-Up Truck: Volkswagen Amarok

Safety Award: BMW 3 Series; Reader Award: Land Rover Defender; Reliability Award: Lexus; Technology Award: Subaru

