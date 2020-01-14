Ford reveals ST-Line X Vignale trim for Puma

Ford reveals ST-Line X Vignale trim for Puma

FORD has revealed a new range-topping grade for its upcoming Puma crossover – the ST-Line X Vignale.

It’s the first of its kind, combining sporty elements from the existing ST-Line X with more premium-feel features from Ford’s plush Vignale specification.

Much like other Vignale models in the Ford line-up, this Puma benefits from chrome detailing, a leather interior and premium extras. Standard features on the ST-Line X Vignale include LED headlights, Windsor leather seats, a leather steering wheel, a premium B&O sound system and Ford’s KeyFree keyless system.

This version of the Puma – which was unveiled in Malaga last night – will be arriving in the middle of 2020, with prices yet to be confirmed.

The rest of the Puma range is now on sale and offered with two mild-hybrid petrol options alongside a regular petrol unit with a six-speed manual transmission. Ford also plans to add a diesel unit and seven-speed automatic transmission later in the year to provide extra choice for customers.

Pricing for the Puma starts from £20,545 in Titanium trim, with the ST-Line and ST-Line X models costing £21,495 and £22,895 respectively. First Edition versions of each spec are also being offered for a limited time.

MORE: Online car sales among factors blamed for Ford dealership shutting

MORE: Ford Mustang Mach-e registrations ‘slightly ahead’ of expectations

MORE: Family festival celebrates Ford dealership’s transformation

Jack Healy
Jack Healy
EDITOR
PROFILE

Latest Posts

Latest Posts

Blackball Media

Haslar Marine Technology Park
Haslar Road
Gosport

Phone

02392 522 434

Privacy Policy

Top