‘Garage turned my car into a Rover Range!’

A RANGE Rover owner was left ’embarrassed’ after a garage mixed up the lettering on the boot after repairing her car – meaning the words read ‘ROVER RANGE’.

Aimeejo Madge took her Range Rover Evoque, similar to the one in our picture, to 1st Choice Accident Repair Centre in Cardiff after she was rear-ended in an accident, reported The Sun.

The work to fix the car took several weeks, after which it was returned to Aimeejo, who didn’t notice the error at first.

Her boyfriend spotted the mistake, however, and Aimeejo, who lives in Tonyrefail, told The Sun: ‘It must have been the only Rover Range in the world. It was absolutely embarrassing.’

The mistake was rectified by the garage and Aimeejo has now sold the car, reported The Sun.

1st Choice Accident Repair Centre declined to comment when contacted by Car Dealer Magazine.

