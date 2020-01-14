Get in quick for chance of go-karting glory in final qualifier of our FREE challenge!

WANNABE go-karting stars in the Cardiff area have a terrific chance of racing glory in our latest sporting contest!

There are just two slots to fill in the fifth and final regional heat of the fabulous 2019/20 Car Dealer Go-Karting Challenge, which takes place at TeamSport Karting in Cardiff on Thursday, February 6 – and it’s FREE to take part!

As with the other qualifiers, it will see 12 teams of four drivers competing in an exciting 90-minute endurance race for a place in the final in Leicester on Wednesday, March 4.

This is the second time that we’ve staged the challenge – held once again in association with Close Brothers Motor Finance – and all you have to do for the chance of a place in the Cardiff heat is email us at karting@cardealermagazine.co.uk.

At each qualifier, the top two teams (and a couple of other top performers) will go forward to the grid in the grand final.

Here’s what else you need to know…

What time does the racing start?

Teams need to arrive at the venue before 7pm. Free parking is available. Before the race begins at 8pm, there’s a mandatory drivers’ briefing plus a 15-minute practice session, which will get you used to the layout, kart and pit stops.

Who can drive?

Every driver in your team needs to be in the motor trade – no professional racing drivers or any non-motor traders will be allowed to race. If you’re unable to put together a team of four from your staff, you can combine with other local dealers. As long as they work in the motor trade, they can be part of your team!

Will I need any gear?

No! TeamSport provides helmets, race suits and gloves at each track, so there’s no need to buy any gear you don’t have.

Are there prizes?

Yes! There will be a podium ceremony at each regional round and a trophy for the winning finalist.

How do I sign up?

Any dealership in the Cardiff and surrounding region can apply to enter the qualifier by emailing us at karting@cardealermagazine.co.uk. Applications will be put into a hat and you’ll be informed if your entry has been drawn.

So, get in quick if you want to take part in this fantastic FREE event!

Pictured at top is race action at the Reading heat

