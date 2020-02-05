Hendy Group’s top performers are honoured at anniversary ceremony

HENDY Group began 2020 in style by honouring its colleagues at the company’s Group Awards which also marked 160 years in business.

For the first time, the group brought its sales and aftersales award ceremonies together with more than 1,200 employees entertained in style at the Bournemouth International Centre by former rugby player and TV personality Matt Dawson.

Awards were presented to colleagues from across the business which has more than 20 franchises and employs more than 2,000 people in Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire, Sussex, Surrey, Kent and Devon.

Last year, the group sold more than 56,000 vehicles and chief executive Paul Hendy said he was extremely proud of the contribution everyone makes to the success of the company.

‘2019 was a real milestone for Hendy with 160 years in business, the acquisition of Westover in Dorset and Wiltshire, the opening of the Dorset Car Store and the launch of Hendy Foundation,’ he said.

The key Hall of Fame award was presented to Andy Smith who joined Hendy straight from school 43 years ago.

Paul said that Andy had been instrumental in the success of the group. He has been involved in key integration projects as Hendy has expanded over the years and is now director of Hendy Parts and Power.

Andy said he was thrilled to win the award and paid tribute to all the colleagues he had worked with and who had helped him over the years. ‘The journey is not over yet,’ he said.

There were awards for staff from across the group with Alex Galloway from Hendy Ford Redhill named apprentice of the year; Jessica Watson from Hendy Mazda in Eastbourne picking up the award for outstanding achievement in new vehicle sales; and Dawn Barrett named commercial vehicle and fleet sales advisor of the year.

The unsung hero award went to Mark Sanger who works as group used car buyer and the new car sales advisor of the year was Stuart Hall from Hendy Jaguar Land Rover in Christchurch.

Used cars sales advisor of the year was Will Ludford from Hendy Ford in Tunbridge Wells and Zoe Hathaway from Hendy Fiat, Hyundai and Renault in Poole was named aftersales advisor of the year.

Declan Kilpatrick from Renault Dacia Brighton was also given an outstanding achievement award for used vehicle sales management.

Leader of the year was parts depot operations manager Scott Beeby, and team of the year went to the truck service department at IVECO Southampton.

In our picture, Andy Smith (second from the right) is seen with his Hall of Fame Award. Also shown are (from left) chief executive Paul Hendy, chairman Simon Gulliford and awards host Matt Dawson.

