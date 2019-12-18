Jaguar Land Rover acquires off-road specialist tuner Bowler

JAGUAR Land Rover has taken full ownership of off-road specialist tuner Bowler, famous for its modified Land Rover creations.

In a statement released today, the British car giant revealed it has taken full ownership of Derbyshire-based Bowler. The two firms formalised a partnership in 2012 that led to the 2014-2016 Defender Challenge by Bowler motorsport series, but now the tuning firm will join the JLR portfolio underneath its Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) umbrella.

It will become the fourth business unit under SVO, alongside SV, Vehicle Personalisation and Classic.

Michael Van Der Sande, JLR Special Vehicle Operations managing director, said: ‘For almost 35 years the Bowler name has stood for innovation and success, with a reputation forged by its participation in the world’s toughest off-road motorsport competitions. It’s exciting that we’re now in a position to participate in and lead the Bowler brand’s future as part of Jaguar Land Rover.

‘At Special Vehicle Operations, we are all eager to start working with our new colleagues at Bowler.

‘Adding the Bowler team’s skills and experience to those of SV, Vehicle Personalisation and Classic is a key step in our strategy to create an exciting and diverse portfolio of products and businesses within Special Vehicle Operations.

‘Our immediate focus is on ensuring continuity of support for Bowler employees and customers during this transition to Jaguar Land Rover.’

Further details on products spawned from the partnership have yet to be confirmed, though it has been confirmed Bowler will remain based in Belper, Derbyshire, for the foreseeable future.

