Kia dealers praised for ‘exceptional work’ as awards presented

THE best Kia dealerships in the UK won praise for their efforts at the manufacturer’s annual awards ceremony and dealer conference recently – and the whole network was applauded for achieving record sales in a difficult year.

Praising Kia’s dealers for their ‘exceptional’ work, Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia Motors (UK) Ltd, said: ‘I am hugely proud of everything our dealers have achieved this year.

‘2019 has been one of our most challenging years, yet we have still managed to achieve another year of record sales,’ he told the audience at the event, held at the ACC convention centre, Liverpool. ‘As we move into 2020, we expect the year to be just as challenging, but even more exciting.

‘From changes in our EV line-up to significant investments in Kia as a brand, I am confident that our dealers will continue to maintain their exceptional work.’

Kia recorded 97,323 new car registrations in 2019. That was 1.63 per cent more than its total for 2018 (95,764) in a market down 2.37 per cent overall.

Awards in full

Dealer of the Year Award: S G Petch (York); Dealer Excellence Award: Tates (Pyecombe); Dealer Excellence Award: West End Garage; Sales Excellence Award: Tates (Pyecombe); Aftersales Excellence Award: TMS (Hinckley): Family-Like Care Award: Drayton Motors (Louth); GoElectric Award: Marsh (Exeter).

Customer experience award winners: Allingtons (Ashington); Bells (Northampton); Burrows (Barnsley); Chorley Group (Blackpool); Drayton Motors (Boston); Drayton Motors (Louth); F J Chalke (Mere); Fine Cars (Lee-on-the-Solent); Fisken (Forfar); Gatwick Kia; Gravells (Narberth); GWR (Brentford); Howard Abraham (Lurgan); Ken Jervis (Stoke-on-Trent); Longley Park (Huddersfield); Loughborough Kia; Mantles (Royston); Milton Keynes Kia; Rodgers of Plymouth; S G Petch (Richmond); S G Petch (York); Stoneacre (Wallasey); TMS (Hinckley); Viking Garages (Southampton); West End Garage.

In our main picture, Iain Ward, left, from S G Petch, York, receives the Dealer of the Year Award from Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia Motors (UK) Ltd.

