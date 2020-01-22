A launch party with a twist at new Sheffield Volvo dealer

A NEW Volvo retailer in Sheffield is gearing up for a launch party with a twist, complete with athletic challenges hosted by British triathletes Lucy Hall and Mark Buckingham.

Local people are invited to the official launch event of the new Stoneacre Volvo site on Tuesday, January 28, from 6pm to 8pm. After prosecco on arrival, they can test their sporting abilities in a GO TRI challenge, and there will be prizes for the winners.

In addition to the challenge, canapes and drinks will be served, accompanied by a live singer and a chance to put any sporting queries to the triathletes in a question-and-answer session.

There will also be an opportunity to find out more about the future of electric vehicles – an area of growing importance to both business and retail customers.

The new Volvo site on Penistone Road, Sheffield will be opened by Kristian Elvefors, managing director of Volvo Car UK, and will house multi-award-winning local retailer, Stoneacre Motor Group, with an investment of £6m to improve facilities for customers.

The new site will feature Volvo’s signature lounge area, complete with Scandi-style furniture, cakes and coffee. Large panoramic glass walls will allow customers to see all activity in the new workshops from the comfort of the lounge, where they can enjoy a Swedish ‘fika’ coffee break, or continue working with free wi-fi.

As well as relocating, the Sheffield-based retailer has also expanded, with a larger showroom, including a greater display of Approved Used Volvo Selekt models and increased customer parking.

Russ Sorsby, general manager of Stoneacre Volvo Sheffield, said: ‘We are delighted to celebrate the launch of our new showroom, not least because this development reflects our commitment to improving customer experiences.

‘Volvo has been an official vehicle partner of British Triathlon since March 2019, and with Lucy and Mark on hand to set benchmark times on the GO TRI Challenge, we cannot wait to see how our guests compete!’

Stoneacre Motor Group is a family-run business with over 25 years of motor sales experience. Established in Scunthorpe in 1994, Stoneacre rapidly developed into one of the UK’s fastest growing car retailers, with 45 locations nationwide.

MORE: Official opening of new Volvo showroom in York

MORE: Marshall Motor Holdings acquires Derby Volvo dealership

MORE: Volvo: We’re ready for Brexit and having a great time sales-wise