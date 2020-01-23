Listers group opens impressive new Porsche dealership in Hull

A MULTI-million-pound Porsche centre has been opened by the Listers group in Hull.

Located on the Bridgehead South Business Park in Hessle, the new centre marks the return of the luxury car marque to the city.

Director Richard Kitteridge said: ‘Porsche is an iconic brand and we are delighted to be able to welcome guests into our new centre to browse models such as the 911, Macan and Cayenne.’

The impressive new dealership boasts a 22-car showroom, a state-of-the-art workshop and employs 26 members of staff.

Development work was completed exactly to schedule by Hull-based PDR Construction.

Kitteridge added: ‘I’m so happy that we have been able to use a local business to develop this ambitious project and the timing couldn’t be better as we’re opening just before the launch of the all-electric Taycan, a car that will re-write the rule book for electric vehicles.’

