Magnificent seven MG dealers handed awards at conference

THE UK’S top-performing MG sales and aftersales teams were handed awards at the manufacturer’s annual dealer conference in London recently.

The Dealer of the Year for 2019 was Nathaniel Cars which operates from three locations in South Wales.

The business was chosen because of its exceptional contribution to MG’s sales figures and for providing customer service excellence in aftersales. The complete list of winners was:

• Dealer of the Year 2019: Nathaniel Cars, Cardiff and Bridgend.

• Sales Rhodium Award: Richmond Motor Group, Southampton and Portsmouth.

• Aftersales Rhodium Award: Eric Stead, Sheffield.

• Sales Platinum Award: Chorley Group, Chorley and Burnley.

• Aftersales Platinum Award: Arnold Clark, Rutherglen.

• Sales Gold Award: Mackie Motors, Brechin.

• Aftersales Gold Award: FG Barnes, Maidstone.

Daniel Gregorious, head of sales and marketing at MG Motor UK, said: ‘Our dealer network had a wonderful 2019, meeting more new customers and selling more cars than ever before.

‘Through a combination of hard work and performance excellence, our dealers are building their local reputations and their local parc, securing a solid future for their MG businesses.

‘Selecting the top seven was a tough job, and we celebrate the success of the whole network as well as our seven winners. 2020 is a pivotal year for MG as we look to continue our strong volume and network growth.

‘With a focus on electric cars, we have a unique opportunity to grow significantly this year. Our ambition is huge and we are confident that we can achieve our goals by working closely with our dealer partners.’

The conference was attended by Welsh footballing legend Ryan Giggs. MG is the official vehicle partner of the Football Association of Wales.

Our picture shows the Nathaniel Cars team on stage with Giggs.

