Marshall adds eight Volkswagen Group dealerships in acquisition from Jardine

MARSHALL Motor Holdings has announced the acquisition of eight dealerships from Jardine Motor Group this morning, making it the largest of Volkswagen Group UK’s partners by location.

The deal comprises of six Volkswagen passenger car sites, a Volkswagen Commercial and a Skoda for £22.3m, with £13m in inventory. This takes the dealer group’s total sites to 53 across all of Volkswagen’s brands.

The Volkswagen dealerships are located in the east of England, with sites in Aylesbury, Harlow, Letchworth, Loughton, Milton Keynes and St Albans – with Volkswagen Commercial also in Loughton and Skoda in Milton Keynes. These compliment the existing spread of Marshall’s Volkswagen brand, largely in central and western England, as well as Grimsby and Scunthorpe.

Alex Smith, managing director of Volkswagen Group UK, said: ‘We are pleased to have extended our relationship with Marshall, a trusted partner of Volkswagen Group here in the UK, demonstrated by the fact that it is now our largest partner in the UK by number of locations.

‘Marshall has demonstrated its commercial and customer focus capabilities over the long term and we are confident in its ability to maximise the operating performances of these businesses.’

Daksh Gupta, chief executive of Marshall Motor Holdings, said: ‘I am delighted that we have further strengthened our already excellent relationship with Volkswagen Group UK with this acquisition. While the acquired businesses are currently loss making, we are confident in their future potential.

‘The businesses are in excellent locations that are contiguous to our existing Volkswagen and Skoda franchises and each site is fully compliant with the latest brand requirements.’

He added: ‘I would like to extend a warm welcome to all colleagues of our recently acquired businesses to Marshall and look forward to working with them over the coming years.’

MORE: New HR director joins Marshall Motor Holdings from Pendragon

MORE: Marshall buys Honda Reading and Newbury outlets from Jardine

MORE: Marshall reports ‘stunning’ performance in used car arena