Marshall Motor Holdings acquires Derby Volvo dealership

MARSHALL Motor Holdings has become the new name for Volvo in Derby.

The company has acquired the city’s Volvo dealership from Vertu Motors.

The deal was completed in consultation and with the support of the Swedish manufacturer.

The showroom has relocated too, and is now situated at Stadium View, Pride Park.

In a statement on its website, Marshall says: ‘We are totally committed to providing Derby Volvo owners with a continuity of service and duty of care from Marshall – the UK’s largest Volvo dealer group.

‘We are in a better position than ever to exceed expectations and adopt over 110 years of dedicated Marshall expertise, with customer care and impeccable industry knowledge at the heart of everything we do.

‘Marshall Motor Group has 119 retailers across 24 manufacturer partners and 28 counties including eight other successful Volvo dealerships.’

Marshall CEO Daksh Gupta said he was delighted to extend his company’s relationship with Volvo.

Our picture (courtesy Google Street View) shows Volvo Derby in its previous home in Sir Frank Whittle Road.

