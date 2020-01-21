Marvellous Mini dealers honoured at brand’s retailer awards

MINI has kicked off 2020 with the brand’s retailer awards.

Recognising talent across its 131-strong retail network, the awards celebrate the achievements of those providing an industry-leading experience for Mini customers across the UK and Northern Ireland.

The coveted ‘Retailer of the Year’ award for 2019 was awarded for the second consecutive year to Cotswold Cheltenham, who demonstrated success across 13 key areas, including new car sales, used car sales, profitability and customer satisfaction.

Other categories and their winners included Stratstone Harrogate for retail sales, Mini Park Lane for electric performance and Lancaster Group for corporate sales.

Speaking at the awards, David George, Director, Mini UK, said: ‘In 2019, Mini retailers embodied the brand’s optimistic spirit, defying market conditions and working tirelessly to maintain the record 2.8 per cent market share set in the previous year. It’s fantastic to recognise and reward this unwavering dedication.’

Andrew Hulcoop, managing director, Cotswold Cheltenham, said: ‘Winning the award last year was a great achievement, but to win it for the second year in succession is just amazing. I am immensely proud of Cotswold Cheltenham Mini.’

With a nod towards the new Mini Electric, this year’s awards were held at Exhibition London, an old electricity generating station for the Central London Railways.

Mini UK also partnered with Hard Rock Hotel, London, where David Bowie’s classic chrome-plated Mini is displayed among the hotel’s rock memorabilia.

Our picture shows the Cotswold Cheltenham team on stage with special guest Richard Ayoade.

Winners in full

Retailer of the Year: Cotswold Cheltenham

Retail Sales: Stratstone Harrogate

Mini Electric: Mini Park Lane

Corporate Sales: Lancaster Group

Used Cars: Dick Lovett Hungerford

Customer Service: JKC

Financial Services: Grassicks

Aftersales: Sytner Tamworth

Marketing: Dick Lovett Group

MORE: The Car Dealer Ewards are back! Find out how you can get involved

MORE: Driver crashes into BMW dealership barriers