Mercedes-Benz Retail Group makes network operations boss new UK chief executive

ANGELA Shepherd has been made UK chief executive for Mercedes-Benz Retail Group.

Bringing almost 30 years’ brand experience to the role, she will now oversee the group’s operations at its 18 dealerships – all of which are in and around the London area and staffed by more than 1,500 employees.

Shepherd joined Mercedes-Benz UK as a graduate trainee in September 1990 and took up her first management position as head of franchising a decade later, when she was heavily involved in the planning and restructuring of the Mercedes-Benz passenger car network that established the manufacturer-owned retail group.

Since then, she has held a number of senior leadership appointments, including general manager, passenger car aftersales and head of training. She has spent the past five years as network operations director and, in 2016, topped the sales category in an automotive industry list of the top 100 British women that was compiled by Autocar magazine in conjunction with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

‘Having been involved in sales and aftersales, worked closely with dealers and held key leadership positions within the Mercedes-Benz brand, I’m fortunate to have gained a very broad, helicopter view of how retailers operate,’ said Shepherd.

‘My extensive contact with customer service will also help as we strive to make our London retailers the destination of choice for Mercedes-Benz customers.’

She added: ‘We are ready for the range expansion next year and the expected momentum generated within the London market from retail and corporate customers.

‘We’re also gearing up for the anticipated increase in online contact from customers, so we can continue to deliver an outstanding experience ensuring customers will remain loyal to us for many years to come.

‘Although I’ve always worked within the manufacturer, I couldn’t imagine not being involved with retailers on a daily basis, so this opportunity was just too good to refuse. With the new showroom architecture, new products and changing consumer demands, we have the chance to shape a business and prepare it for the challenges ahead with a team that performs to the highest level and is proud to work for the Mercedes-Benz Retail Group under the Daimler umbrella.’

MORE: All-electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class confirmed

MORE: Western Automobile Company is named Mercedes-Benz’s top retailer

MORE: 48-hour test drives offered to Mercedes-Benz customers