Michael’s epic cycling effort raises more than £500 for hospice

A MEMBER of staff from a car dealership in West Yorkshire has completed an exercise bike fund-raising marathon in support of a local hospice.

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Sutton, who works at Motorpoint Castleford, spent more than 24 hours on a spin bike at a gym to raise £542 for the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.

Michael, who has worked as a vehicle detailer and technical trainer for Motorpoint since the Castleford branch opened nearly four years ago, cycled the equivalent of 425 miles.

In doing so, he completed a ‘Tour de Motorpoint’ – effectively visiting the company’s branches in the north of England and Scotland, which in addition to Castleford are in Birtley, Burnley, Glasgow, Sheffield and Widnes.

Motorpoint is a long-standing supporter of the Prince of Wales Hospice, which has provided palliative care and support to thousands of patients with life-limiting illnesses since 1989.

Great work

Michael said: ‘I’m a proud supporter of the hospice and the great work they do in our local community.

‘Twenty-four hours on my spin bike is nothing if the money can help make a small difference to people dealing with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.’

Michael is no stranger to fundraising for the Prince of Wales Hospice. Last year, he took part in a charity fire walk helping to raise almost £2,500.

Motorpoint’s Castleford branch officially opened in April 2016 after a multi-million-pound investment in the site of a former colliery. The branch stocks more than 500 used cars, all under three years old and with fewer than 25,000 miles on the clock.

In our picture, Michael Sutton and colleagues from Motorpoint Castleford are shown with Jessica Poole from the Prince of Wales Hospice – and a huge cheque for the impressive amount of money Michael raised.

MORE: Motorpoint suffers pre-tax profit drop to £9.4m

MORE: Andy becomes Motorpoint’s chief operating officer