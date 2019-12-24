New £9m BMW dealership open for business in Cardiff

SYTNER Group has opened a £9 million BMW car dealership in Cardiff.

The 43,000 sq ft development is in the Grangetown district of the Welsh capital.

As well as the main showroom, it includes a 22-bay workshop, two MOT bays, a drive-in service area and 654 parking spaces, including 151 on a roof-deck car park.

Construction contractor the MCS Group has also transformed two existing detached buildings into facilities for wash/valet services and cosmetic repairs.

Keir Edmonds, managing director of MCS Group, said: ‘This is a fantastic new dealership and a significant investment by Sytner in Cardiff. BMW customers now have a showroom and service facilities of the very highest quality.

‘We’ve delivered similar new developments for Sytner Group in recent years and it has been wonderful to work alongside them again.’

Sytner Cardiff is on the Penarth Road, just outside Cardiff city centre and less than eight miles away from junction 33 of the M4.

The new two-storey dealership will stock new and pre-owned BMW vehicles, including electric cars from BMW’s ‘i’ division.

MCS Group has built and refurbished more than 300 car dealerships since its inception in 2003.

MORE: BMW says profit hikes not helped by new models despite technology costs

MORE: First Drive: BMW 330d Touring – quiet, comfy and well-appointed