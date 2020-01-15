New country managers named in FCA management shake-up

FIAT Chrysler Automobiles has announced a raft of changes to its senior management structure in the UK.

Damien Dally and Francesco Vanni are joining the UK team to take on the roles of country manager for Jeep and Alfa Romeo, and Fiat and Abarth respectively.

Reporting to Arnaud Leclerc, managing director for FCA in the UK & Ireland, their roles will start with immediate effect.

Vanni arrives from FCA Sweden where he held the position of deputy managing director. Prior to this he had several sales and marketing roles in FCA, Italy.

Returning to FCA UK, Dally spent the last three years working in Turin managing the Jeep sales, planning and marketing teams for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Previously he held a number of positions, responsible for the Alfa Romeo and Jeep sales and marketing teams, in the UK.

Alongside the appointment of country managers, Iain Montgomery moves to the role of fleet and business sales director, having spent the last 18 months as sales director for passenger cars. He replaces Andrew Waite who has left the company to pursue other interests.

Commenting on the new structure, Leclerc said: ‘The changes that we have made to the management team will strengthen the leadership of FCA UK in this crucial period, as we take our first steps towards electrification.

‘The team’s combined knowledge, from both FCA and beyond, will ensure our customers, retailers and brands are in the most capable hands.’

From left to right in our picture are Iain Montgomery, Francesco Vanni and Damien Dally.

