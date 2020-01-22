New European president and CEO for Mitsubishi Motors Europe

MITSUBISHI Motors Europe has appointed Eric Wepierre as president and CEO, succeeding Bernard Loire who has chosen to leave the business.

A French national, Wepierre, 51, brings 30 years of automotive industry experience to the role, heading operations both at national and at European levels including, most recently, as president and managing director of Opel France.

Guillaume Cartier, senior vice president for global marketing and sales at Mitsubishi Motors, said: ‘With our new European organisation settled, we are now ready to stage the launch of our next strategic vehicles during the course of 2020, showcasing in a most compelling way our successful “SUV+EV” product creed.’

He added: ‘With his extensive experience in major pan-European organisations, in particular with attention to brand strategy and successful profit-driven development, we have no doubt Eric Wepierre will be the next key driver for Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in Europe.’

Wepierre, who starts his new job on February 1, said: ‘I am delighted to join MMC; a great company with a rich heritage, unique corporate environment and strong DNA in SUV and technology, and a pioneer in electrified vehicles such as the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.’

