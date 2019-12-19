An impressive new home in Salisbury for Renault and Dacia

RENAULT and Dacia have a new home in Salisbury following investment from Hendy Group in new facilities for the two brands.

The dealerships are now housed on the Churchfields Industrial Estate alongside Hendy’s Nissan and Toyota outlets.

Chief operating officer Simon Bottomley said: ‘This is a great move for Renault and Dacia. They now have new facilities together with an innovative outside display area which is part of the latest showroom designs for the brands.

‘Customers, and our colleagues who have transferred from the older site, have been impressed with the new showrooms which offer a much more comfortable and modern environment together with plenty of space to view the new cars.’

The redesign of the Churchfields Industrial Estate site has also provided more space for Hendy’s used car operation and reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to Salisbury.

‘The old Renault and Dacia site was beginning to look tired and at Hendy we want to offer customers the very best environment. This investment in Salisbury demonstrates our commitment to customers and quality,’ added Simon.

‘This is a great time to be involved with Renault and Dacia and we’re delighted that we can welcome customers now to our stunning new facilities.’

