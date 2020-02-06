New iVendi upgrade ‘sees 32 per cent increase in leads and inquiries’

ONLINE motor retail technology specialist iVendi is hailing the success of a new product that it says has led to a near-third rise in leads and inquiries in beta testing.

Convert – which is an upgrade to its Dealer Widget – has been developed to help transform initial online consumer interest in a vehicle into a sale and, said chief executive James Tew, is the first in a three-component range to be launched this year that together will offer ‘a comprehensive online vehicle retail journey from first search to final deal’.

‘We wanted to completely rethink our approach, taking the best of what we have learnt over the decade and combining it with our latest ideas,’ said Tew, pictured.

‘As a result, we’ve re-engineered online processes from the ground up in many areas, undertaking extensive consumer and dealer testing, listening closely to what people say they want from online motor retail.’

Key features include a reservation tool, finance eligibility checking, multi-lender quoting and consumer-centred videos.

‘Innovations have been made when it comes to factors such as demonstrating the affordability of each dealer’s vehicles, giving consumers the means to progress the sale online through reserving, providing a wide range of calls to action at appropriate points in the purchasing journey and, finally, financing the car, van or motorbike,’ added Tew.

‘The outcome is, we believe, a simply better online consumer journey. Our faith in this approach is borne out by the fantastic results we’ve seen in real-world conditions, with a terrific 32 per cent increase in leads and inquiries with three large dealer groups where Convert has been trialled in recent months.’

MORE: iVendi revising product range to meet changing online motor retail needs

MORE: Traditional vehicle search ‘too limiting’, says iVendi

MORE: Increasing personalisation is the future of online motor retail, says iVendi