New network chief at Hyundai as more dealers start trading

HYUNDAI has appointed Andrew Waite as head of network development as it continues to strengthen its dealer network.

Waite, who boasts more than 25 years of automotive sales and fleet experience, will focus on developing the brand’s representation across the country and will drive long-term commercial improvements across the network.

Waite has worked previously for brands including Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen Group and Ford and brings strong strategic and operational experience to Hyundai UK’s senior leadership team.

He said: ‘I’m incredibly excited to join Hyundai, a brand that has grown hugely over recent years and that invests continually in new and innovative products. I am looking forward to working with my new team to help our retailers maximise profitability by delivering an exceptional retail experience.’

Six new Hyundai dealerships opened in the last month of 2019, increasing Hyundai UK’s representation to 167 outlets. The new sites are spread across the UK, from the south-west to the north-east.

Vertu Motors opened a pair of new sites in Newcastle and Morpeth whilst Howards Motor Group expanded to four Hyundai locations with their latest venture in Weston-super-Mare. In other parts of the country, Just Motor Group opened their first Hyundai operation in Preston, Lancashire and Ken Brown Motors, who only joined the franchise in 2018, added a second Hyundai site to their portfolio in Letchworth.

Motorvogue expanded into Norwich, also adding a second Hyundai site to the group. In Surrey, Wilsons Group added Hyundai to their operation in Epsom, further strengthening Hyundai’s representation within the M25.

Ashley Andrew, managing director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: ‘Sustained demand for our expanding model range – especially alternatively fuelled models – is enabling us to fill a number of strategically important retail open points.

‘The focus on efficiency and electrification in our products has attracted retail partners as well as customers, and through the coming year we have a number of new vehicle launches which will be catered for by our strong UK network.’

