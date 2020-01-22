New partnership aims to help dealers boost used car sales income

A NEW partnership has been formed between Aston Barclay and Click Dealer with the aim of adding value to dealers’ used vehicle profitability.

Click Dealer’s new ClickStock portal provides its 1,550 independent dealer customers with the ability to ‘source the right stock, at the right time, at the right price’.

Last year, Click’s dealers purchased more than 500,000 vehicles from trade suppliers and sold over 650,000 used vehicles and now ClickStock gives them full online access to Aston Barclay’s used stock catalogue.

Aston Barclay is the first remarketing company to integrate its online and physical stock with Click’s new portal.

Dealers can place proxy bids on Aston Barclay stock from within the portal with pre-sale and buy-now stock functionality.

Once a used vehicle has been sold and replacement stock is required, Click uses data insight from the dealer’s DMS to notify the dealer of optimum replacement stock coming up at Aston Barclay auctions.

The system will even help make suggestions on vehicle market pricing and profit margins to ensure the dealer increases stock turn and profitability.

Daren Wiseman, pictured, Aston Barclay’s digital strategy director, said: ‘We are pleased to be working with another like-minded digital business focused on making a dealer’s life more productive and more profitable.

‘Having our stock visible to over 1,500 additional buyers in ClickStock adds extra value to our vendors.’

Gerry Moxham, Click Dealer’s chief visionary officer, said: ‘Our dealer community is very excited about ClickStock as it gives them access to thousands of used vehicles with powerful data insights.

‘Combining our data insights on web traffic, inquiry tracking and actual transaction data makes Click unique in enabling dealers to improve their ROI on their biggest investment which is stock.’

