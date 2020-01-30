New Pendragon FordStore opens in Chester after £3m investment

PENDRAGON has announced the opening of a new FordStore in Chester following a £3m investment.

The state-of-the-art facility sees Ford Chester, part of the Evans Halshaw branch of the company, become one of the Blue Oval’s flagship dealers in the area.

The dealership, in Sovereign Way, opened to the public this week after a year-long construction period. The business was previously located in Stadium Way, roughly a mile to the east.

With interactive technology and a relaxed environment, the dealership is designed to help customers feel comfortable and relaxed when purchasing a vehicle.

As well as having ample space to display new Ford models, it has room for 200 used vehicles and a workshop with 17 bays, significantly increasing aftersales capacity.

Martin Marsh, dealer principal at Evans Halshaw Ford Chester, commented: ‘We are delighted to open the doors to our new FordStore and showcase the full Ford range to our customers across Cheshire.

‘The project has been a significant investment for our business and will help to ensure we continue to provide the best possible experience to our customers both now and as we continue to grow in the future.’

