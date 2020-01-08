New Porsche Centre to bring jobs to Stockport

A NEW Porsche Centre being built in Stockport will create 28 jobs.

Premium automotive dealer Stratstone has been chosen to represent the marque in the Greater Manchester town, thanks to its long-standing relationship with the brand, with existing centres in Wilmslow, Bolton, Nottingham, Wolverhampton and Sutton Coldfield.

Porsche is increasing the footprint of its dealer network as the manufacturer looks ahead to the arrival of its first all-electric vehicle, the Taycan, later this year.

The new site will be in Marsland Street and is set to open in May. Ahead of that, Stratstone is recruiting for a full team, with roles for technicians and in aftersales, sales and customer service as well as management.

The workshop will boast top-of-the-range equipment and a dedicated service centre.

Sian Hall, head of resourcing, said: ‘We are excited to be expanding our network of Porsche Centres and bringing investment to Stockport. With the centre set to open in May, we’re looking for enthusiastic new team members to fill a number of roles at the site.

‘This is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a change in the new year. Team members will be given full Porsche training. We look forward to meeting candidates soon.’

Pictured is an artist’s impression of the Stockport Porsche Centre

