New used cars and remarketing director appointed at Mercedes-Benz

SALLY Dennis has been appointed used cars and remarketing director at Mercedes-Benz Cars UK, five years after she moved to the role of head of department and played a key role in the team’s development.

Bringing 30 years’ automotive experience to her new position, Dennis worked for several motor manufacturers before she joined Mercedes-Benz as national fleet sales manager in 2012 prior to her promotion to head of fleet two years later.

Following her previous used car role, Dennis spent the past three years as customer operations director with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.

‘I’m an automotive person through and through and able to bring a wealth of knowledge of the remarketing space to my new role in addition to extensive retail, manufacturer and captive finance experience,’ said Dennis.

‘Moving across the organisation has enabled me to see the whole customer journey cycle from purchasing to finding a finance solution.

‘I’ve also gained a thorough understanding of what our retail partners encounter on a day-to-day basis, which is invaluable as we continue to support them and keep customers at the heart of everything we do.’

Digitalisation is the key to ensuring the process of buying an Approved Used Mercedes-Benz is as smooth and simple as possible according to Dennis, who has also taken up a position on the UK advisory board of Heycar, the used car platform joint venture between Daimler and Volkswagen.

‘For customers interested in a used vehicle, we need to make sure that the process is easy, straightforward and meets their requirements within the ever-changing digital landscape,’ she explained.

‘Striving for simplicity and a reduction in complexity when searching for a used car via the expansive omni-channels and platforms available, further strengthens the reputation of Mercedes-Benz as an authentic and trusted brand.’

