New Warranty Assist MD hailed as the ‘perfect fit’ for the business

WARRANTY Assist, the leading dealer warranty provider, has appointed industry expert John Highfield as its new managing director as the company continues its rapid growth among small and medium-sized dealers.

Warranty Assist’s plans are specifically designed for the motor trade with remote account managers and a unique dealer portal offering transparency and a user-friendly experience.

With more than 25 years in the automotive industry, both in the UK and internationally, Highfield is a seasoned sales and marketing professional and brings a wealth of experience to Warranty Assist.

His mix of entrepreneurial and corporate experience includes media relations, remarketing, dealer group, distribution, manufacturing and financial services.

His appointment comes on the back of an impressive 12 months, with Warranty Assist having grown rapidly through the acquisition of significant new clients in the franchised and independent retail market.

CEO Duncan McClure Fisher said: ‘John joins us at an exciting time for our business and his appointment reflects our ambition of achieving sustained growth. His skills and experience are the perfect fit for Warranty Assist.’

Warranty Assist is part of Intelligent Motoring, the automotive technology group that includes MotorEasy, the UK’s fastest-growing motoring association.

