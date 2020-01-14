NFDA appoints David Newman as new chairman

DAVID Newman has been appointed chairman of the National Franchised Dealers’ Association as of today.

He succeeds Mark Squires, whose tenure ended at the close of 2019 following his three years of service.

Newman has extensive experience in the automotive retail industry, having worked at Ridgeway Group for 20 years as chief executive, chairman and owner of the business. The company was sold to Marshall Motor Holdings in May 2016.

He began his career as a graduate trainee with Ford Motor Company, subsequently working in a number of field management roles with Citroen UK.

‘I am delighted to take on the role of NFDA chairman during a time of significant changes in the automotive industry,’ he said. ‘I look forward to supporting director Sue Robinson, her team and UK franchised retailers over the next years and would very much like to thank Mark for his years of service.’

Squires said: ‘It has been my pleasure and privilege to work with the NFDA. During my three years as chairman, I have seen the profile of the association grow alongside the launch of innovative initiatives.

‘It was particularly rewarding to play an active role in the development of the now well-established Consumer Attitude Survey. I wish David every success.’

