Nissan appoints new MD after his predecessor leaves the company

NISSAN has appointed Andrew Humberstone as managing director of NMGB, replacing Kalyana Sivagnanam, who has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

Effective immediately, Humberstone, pictured, will be based at Nissan’s Maple Cross head office in Rickmansworth, near London, and will report to Roel de Vries, senior vice-president for sales and marketing in Nissan Europe.

Previously heading the manufacturer’s independent markets in Europe, Humberstone joined Nissan Europe in May 2019 and has more than 27 years’ experience in the automotive industry.

Before joining Nissan, he worked for companies including Fiat Chrysler, where he held executive positions in international markets including Europe, the Middle East, India and China.

He spent five years as boss of the Fiat group’s operations in the UK, leaving the role in July 2012 after famously pledging to visit every one of the manufacturer’s dealerships in the country during his time at the helm.

He joins NMGB following the launch of the all-new Nissan Juke, and as the company celebrates the 10th birthday of the Nissan Leaf – the world’s best-selling electric car – with plans to electrify more than 40 per cent of Nissan vehicles sold in Europe.

Humberstone said: ‘The UK is our biggest market and is extremely important for Nissan. I’m excited to join the UK team as we look forward to leading a new era of design, electrification and connectivity in our line-up.’

MORE: Carlos Ghosn’s Tokyo home raided by Japanese prosecutors

MORE: Nissan dealers are electrified with new EVA status

MORE: Next-generation Nissan Juke arrives in UK showrooms