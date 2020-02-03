Pendragon launches IT apprenticeship programme during national awareness week

CAR giant Pendragon has launched a new IT apprenticeship programme to mark this week’s national awareness initiative.

The Nottinghamshire-based automotive retailer, which operates across the UK under the brands Evans Halshaw and Stratstone, is recruiting for three technical support trainees, who will complete their apprenticeship with the company’s IT team, based at its head office in Annesley.

The trio will work alongside experienced technical support consultants to support and maintain the company’s IT systems and swiftly resolve any IT-related faults. Completion of the programme will see them gain an Infrastructure Technician Apprenticeship qualification.

Pendragon currently employs 328 apprentices across the business on 15 programmes, including technical initiatives at dealerships, data analysts, project management, accounts and finance.

Head of resourcing Sian Hall said the group was dedicated to nurturing new talent through training and development opportunities, adding: ‘Apprenticeships are great opportunities for young people to kick-start their career in the industry.

‘We are passionate about developing young talent across our business, and these new career opportunities are a brilliant first step for anyone looking to gain IT experience and training in the automotive sector.’

Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

