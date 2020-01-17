Praise for Hyundai as Vertu adds franchise to Silverlink site

THE general manager of one of Vertu Motors’ new Hyundai franchises on Tyneside has paid tribute to the manufacturer for being ‘innovative and forward-thinking’.

As reported yesterday, the dealership at Silverlink Business Park, near Wallsend, is in the group’s former Infiniti showroom and is one of two new franchise outlets for Hyundai in the north-east of England.

It is being renamed Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Silverlink and will benefit from a full refurbishment.

The showroom will still have a wide range of premium used cars, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Land Rover, Jaguar and Infiniti models, and will continue to be the Infiniti sales, parts and service specialist for the area from The Borders down to North Yorkshire. Specialists will also be on hand to help Motability customers.

Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Silverlink will offer the range of new Hyundai cars, including its hybrid and full-electric vehicles.

General manager Jeff Aynsley said: ‘This is another exciting venture at the Silverlink site for Vertu Motors. In Hyundai we have a franchise that is innovative and forward-thinking, particularly in the ‘‘green’’ market. I am looking forward to introducing customers to the full range of Hyundai vehicles, particularly the hybrid and electric options.

‘I am also delighted that Motability customers will be able to choose a Hyundai vehicle that best suits their needs.’

The Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Silverlink team are pictured with Jeff Aynsley, second from right, and business manager Adam Smith, right

