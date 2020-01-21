Record week for BCA in strong new year trading

TRADING has started strongly for BCA in 2020 as the company offered and sold more vehicles in a single week than at any time in its history.

The company reported record sales in excess of 26,000 in the second week of January as buyer demand rose in strong new-year trading.

Auction halls were packed as BCA staged a full programme of sales across its network of 24 centres and competition from BCA Live Online and BCA Buyer app bidders ensured excellent conversion rates and strong values across the board.

On January 8, BCA sold more than 7,000 vehicles in one day for the first time on record, at a remarkable 86 per cent conversion rate.

Several centres around BCA’s 24-strong UK network reported record results, with BCA Blackbushe – the largest auction centre in Europe – selling a record 1,600-plus vehicles on the day, with significant demand for the large selection of prestige, executive and high-performance cars on offer.

Demand has been consistent across all product sectors with BCA’s LCV teams achieving some exceptional results and breaking previous records.

Stuart Pearson, chief operating officer for BCA’s UK remarketing operation, said: ‘Our customers have provided a fantastic selection of vehicles during the opening weeks of the new year and BCA’s unrivalled selection of stock has also been further enhanced by a number of new high-quality business wins.

‘Dealer customers are reporting positive levels of retail activity and this is driving demand in the wholesale sector.

‘Online trading played a significant role during the record week at BCA. The BCA Buyer app is proving a highly successful addition to BCA’s suite of remarketing tools creating a digital journey to support buyers whether attending physically or joining remotely.

‘This really was a team effort with every part of the business having a critical role to play.’

