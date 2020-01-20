Revealed: Our line-up of workshops for CDX at Farnborough on April 28

WITH just over three months to go until CDX, we can now reveal details of the exclusive programme of workshops we are planning for the big day on April 28.

Those who have been to our huge automotive expo before will know that our workshops are about educating and informing attendees and are free to attend for everyone.

Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis and they’re hosted in the CDX expo hall at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

Dave Brown, production editor of Car Dealer, said: ‘We have a fantastic selection of sessions for delegates this year and they’re sure to prove extremely popular. Many workshops in 2019 were standing room only and I’m sure it will be the same this year.

‘We have chosen a great range of topics to educate and inform our dealer delegates and they will be delivered by experts in their respective fields.’

So without further ado, here’s the line-up for 2020:

1. The Future Of Retail: The retail landscape is changing. Are buyers really ready to buy their next new car online – and will that be different for new and used cars? Our experts in this workshop will explain what the market looks like now and how that could all change in the next few years.

2. The Future Of Mobility: Fewer young drivers want to own a car than ever before with many people predicted to opt for leasing schemes and car clubs. How will the dealership of the future fit into that model and will there still be a business to be had?

3. The Electric Revolution: More and more electric cars are hitting showrooms every month. But what’s the best way to sell electric cars? What are the pitfalls? Our experts will explain how dealers of all shapes and sizes can get ready.

4. Finance – The Changes Coming Soon: Dealers have great success selling finance, but will that be the case in the coming years? What are the next big things in finance and are there changes to regulations coming soon that dealers need to know about? Our experts will explain all.

5. Are Aftersales The Key To Future Profits? Some dealers still think that once a car is sold and out the door, their job is done. However, good dealers realise that’s where the chance for future profits really begin. Our experts in this workshop explain the tricks to making a success of aftersales.

6. A Post-Brexit Future: The first Brexit hurdle may now have been completed, but what will 2020 hold for the whole process? How will things pan out for the automotive industry in general and car dealers specifically? Our experts will explain what’s happening, the potential pitfalls and importantly the opportunities that may arise.

7. Social Media Masterclass: Great social media can catapult a dealership from being completely unknown to being an online celebrity. But is the effort really worth it and can it lead to more sales? Our experts explain which platforms you should be investing time and effort in.

8. Stocking Your Dealership For Future Growth: With diesel demonised and hybrids and electric cars rapidly gaining popularity, the demands on a dealership’s stock have never been greater. So how should a dealership search for the right stock for their site in 2020? Our experts in this masterclass will guide you through an ever-changing world.

9. Preparing Your Website For 2025: In five years time, will all car sales take place online? What exactly will customers want from your website? And where should you be investing most of your time, effort and money? Our experts will explain how the online landscape is changing and where you should be investing.

10. Getting Ready For E-commerce: The online car sales revolution is coming. Used car dealer Cazoo has launched a specific online-only sales site, while more and more dealers are investing in web-based sales solutions. Our experts explain how you can get e-commerce on your site and prepare for the future of online car sales.

11. The Sales Executive Of The Future: Sales roles are changing, and changing fast. With more and more customers researching their purchases online first, most buyers simply want help with an order when they get to the showroom. How do dealers prepare for this? Our recruitment experts will reveal all.

12. Cutting Costs Without Cutting Back: In these tough times, looking at every cost line and justifying whether it is really needed is vitally important. But where do you start? Are there areas in most car dealerships that get traditionally fat? Can you get smarter with advertising? Our experts will pass on their top tips to help you set up your cost base for future growth.

Please note: All elements of CDX are subject to change